ASUS Zenfone 6
Asus ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
ASUS is said to be preparing two models for its Zenfone 7 series. The vanilla model had surfaced on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites with an identification (ID) number ASUS_I002D. Now, the same phone has bagged certification from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

The authority has also certified a phone that could be the Zenfone 7 Pro. The Bluetooth listing only reveals that the ZS670KS and ZS671KS carry support for Bluetooth 5.1. ASUS Zenfone 7 could be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Zenfone 7 Pro could run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

According to the NCC certification, the new ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display. Further, it tips that the upcoming phone will come with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC. The Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. 

Via: MySmartPrice

