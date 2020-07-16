ASUS Zenfone 6
Asus ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
ASUS is said to be preparing two models – the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro – to launch soon. The former has reportedly surfaced on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites with an identification (ID) number ASUS_I002D. These listings reveal some of the key specifications of the device.

According to the NCC certification, the new ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display. The listing was spotted by an Asus-focussed Japanese blog. Further, it tips that the upcoming phone will come with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.

As for the TUV Rheinland certification, it was shared on Twitter by a tipster with the username the_tech_guy. It tips that the ASUS Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Separately, the device is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

