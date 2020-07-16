ASUS Zenfone 6
Asus ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS is said to be preparing two models – the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro – to launch soon. The former has reportedly surfaced on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) as well as TUV Rheinland websites with an identification (ID) number ASUS_I002D. These listings reveal some of the key specifications of the device.

According to the NCC certification, the new ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display. The listing was spotted by an Asus-focussed Japanese blog. Further, it tips that the upcoming phone will come with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC.

As for the TUV Rheinland certification, it was shared on Twitter by a tipster with the username the_tech_guy. It tips that the ASUS Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Separately, the device is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note 20
Here’s the first look at Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s display
A Note-worthy design.
We now have a leaked hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in an alleged hands-on video
We get new discounts on Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro and more
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Moto G8 Play and more devices on sale