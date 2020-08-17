ASUS Zenfone 7 series is launching on August 26. The company announced the development through its Taiwanese YouTube channel. While the launch will be limited to Taiwan, we can expect the phones to go global soon after.

ASUS is said to be preparing two models for its Zenfone 7 series. ASUS Zenfone 7 could be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Zenfone 7 Pro could run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. According to the NCC certification, the new ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display.

Further, it tips that the upcoming phone will come with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC. The Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.