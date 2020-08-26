ASUS has announced its flagship Zenfone 7 series. The ASUS Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. While the vanilla variant is powered by Snapdragon 865, the Pro model comes with Snapdragon 865+ SoC. They run ZenUI 7 based on Android 10.

ASUS says that the Flip Camera in ZenFone 7 has a new, 40% smaller, yet more powerful stepper motor and the angle sensor has offers more precise 0.5-degree steps control of the flip angle. Further, it can memorize your three favorite flip positions for quick angle switching.

ASUS Zenfone 7 series specifications

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED HDR 20:9 aspect ratio display, 110% DCI-P3, 105% NTSC color gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

ZenFone 7 Pro – Snapdragon 865 Plus

ZenFone 7 – Snapdragon 865

ZenFone 7 Pro – 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

ZenFone 7 – 6GB/ 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

64MP camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS (only in 7 Pro), 12MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 4cm macro mode, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, up to 12x digital zoom, 4-axis OIS (only in 7 Pro), 8k video at 30 fps, 4k at 60fps, 4k ultra-wide, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps

USB Type-C Hi-Res audio, 5-magnet stereo speaker with dual NXP TFA9874 smart amplifier, Triple microphones with ASUS Noise Reduction Technology

Side-mounted fingerprint recognition sensor

Android 10 with ZenUI 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Dimensions: 165.08×77.28×9.6mm; Weight: 230g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC

5000mAh with 30W fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter

The ASUS Zenfone 7 is priced at NT$21,999 (US$ 749) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs NT$23,999 (US$ 817). On the other hand, the Zenfone 7 Pro costs NT$27,990 (US$ 953) for the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage version. Both the phones are available to order in Taiwan starting today.