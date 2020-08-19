ASUS will be announcing the Zenfone 7 series on August 26. The company is said to be preparing two models, Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro for its next flagship series. Now, the price of the Pro variant has leaked online. As per leakster Roland Quandt, it will cost €550 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Plus, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

ASUS Zenfone 7 w/ SD865+ 8/256GB and 5000mAh sounds like it could be a good deal at 549 Euro. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 18, 2020

According to Quandt, there will also be a 6/128 GB version priced at €500. The price is far less than OnePlus’ 2020 offerings. ASUS could capture OnePlus‘ market with aggressive pricing. Earlier today, the company confirmed that its next flagship lineup will retain the fan-favorite flip camera setup.

Meanwhile, the ASUS Zenfone 7 is tipped be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and cost lesser. According to the NCC certification, the ASUS device with model number ZS670KS will feature a 6.7-inch display. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC. The Zenfone 7 could pack a 4,115mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.