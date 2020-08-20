ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30
ASUS will be announcing the Zenfone 7 series on August 26. The company is said to be preparing two models, Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro for its next flagship series. Now, specifications of the regular variant have leaked online. They were found in the kernel source of the ROG Phone 3 by the tech blog ReaMeizu

The ASUS Zenfone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch LCD display supplied by BOE. It could come with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The disappointing part is that the phone might sport a 60Hz refresh rate. In 2020, flagships are expected to come with a high refresh rate display, and the Zenfone series fans will definitely not be impressed by the leaked specifications.

Further, the phone will feature a fingerprint scanner supplied by Goodix. It could be situated either on the rear or the side of the device. As previously rumored, the ASUS Zenfone 7 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, it is rumored to have  support for a MicroSD card that is believed will sit in a triple card SIM tray.

The phone is said to sport a triple flip camera setup of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera + a 12MP IMX363 ultrawide angle camera + a ToF camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

