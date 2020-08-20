ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30
ASUS ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

ASUS will be announcing the Zenfone 7 series on August 26. The company is said to be preparing two models, Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro for its next flagship series. Now, specifications of the regular variant have leaked online. They were found in the kernel source of the ROG Phone 3 by the tech blog ReaMeizu

The ASUS Zenfone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch LCD display supplied by BOE. It could come with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The disappointing part is that the phone might sport a 60Hz refresh rate. In 2020, flagships are expected to come with a high refresh rate display, and the Zenfone series fans will definitely not be impressed by the leaked specifications.

Further, the phone will feature a fingerprint scanner supplied by Goodix. It could be situated either on the rear or the side of the device. As previously rumored, the ASUS Zenfone 7 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, it is rumored to have  support for a MicroSD card that is believed will sit in a triple card SIM tray.

The phone is said to sport a triple flip camera setup of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera + a 12MP IMX363 ultrawide angle camera + a ToF camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

You May Also Like
We have new leaked renders of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo
Check out the new leaked images of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo from a very reliable leaker
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets a Rs 2,000 price cut in India
The price now starts at Rs 23,999.
Pocketnow Daily: Would You Buy a Microsoft Surface Duo? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the availability of the Microsoft Surface Duo, iPhone 12 camera lenses, and more.