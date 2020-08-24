ASUS will be announcing the Zenfone 7 series on August 26. It is likely to launch two models, Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. Now, live images of the vanilla Zenfone 7 have leaked online. They confirm the presence of a flip-camera setup. There will be three cameras situated in the module and a forth sensor sitting at the back.

The ASUS Zenfone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch LCD display supplied by BOE. It could come with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone will feature a fingerprint scanner supplied by Goodix. It could be situated either on the rear or the side of the device.

As previously rumored, the ASUS Zenfone 7 is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, it is rumored to have support for a MicroSD card that is believed will sit in a triple card SIM tray. The phone is said to sport a triple flip camera setup of a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera + a 12MP IMX363 ultrawide angle camera + a ToF camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.