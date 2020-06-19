ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30
ASUS ZenFone 6

ASUS Zenfone 7 / ASUS 7Z launch seems to be just around the corner. The device has been spotted on Geekbench. An ASUS phone with codename ‘asus ZF’ is listed on the website. The phone is expected to be the successor of ASUS Zenfone 6 / ASUS 6Z.

According to the listing, the upcoming ASUS phone scored 973 and 3346 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset with eight cores, and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. It is likely to be the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, the device is spotted on Geekbench sports 16GB of RAM.

The company is yet to share any details regarding the device. However, the phone was spotted first when Qualcomm revealed a list of upcoming phones that will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chip. Moreover, as per previous rumors, the smartphone is set to be launched in July.

Source: Geekbench

