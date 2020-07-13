Asus ZenFone 6 (Image only for representation)
ASUS has not launched a flagship phone in a while, as the last one to come out of its assembly line was the ZenFone 6 that made its debut in May last year. It appears the wait will end soon. As per a new report from TNNToday, ASUS is preparing not one, but two flagship smartphones for 2020 in the ZenFone 7 series.

The report claims that ASUS is gearing up to launch the ZenFone 7 and a more powerful version called ZenFone 7 Pro. Notably, the ZenFone 7 duo will be cheaper than the gaming-centric ROG Phone 3, which is set to launch later this month on July 22. Talking about the ZenFone 7 pair, they will retain the flip camera design that we saw on the ZenFone 6, but there will be more cameras on the rotating module this time around.

The ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip ticking alongside up to 16GB of RAM. Notably, the upcoming ASUS flagships will finally switch to an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G support will be there on the table as well. Unfortunately, there is no word on a launch date yet.

