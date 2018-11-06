Android

Leak reveals upcoming ASUS Zenfone 6 with offset corner notch

ASUS Zenfone 6

If you’re the kind of person who dislikes notches of any kind, big and small, you’re probably not going to like this. Whether big or small, wide or teardrop, all notches so far have one thing in common: they’re centered. Apparently, the design team over at ASUS thinks “a notch is a notch” regardless of its positioning, so they decided to put it off center, to the side.

The images above and below are allegedly depicting the upcoming ASUS Zenfone 6. The first thing that catches your eye is the teardrop, rather minimal notch, that’s placed on the right side. It only seems to house the front-facing camera, pretty much like on the Essential Phone, but it’s pushed all the way to the right.

It seems to affect the battery level indicator and signal strength icons, but it looks like ASUS worked on the software part to make things work. Once you’re over the initial surprise, you’ll find out that this phone will probably be announced early next year at MWC. It will have three main cameras on the back, according to the report, and a fingerprint scanner under them.

