ASUS celebrates 30 years with an ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30

ASUS is celebrating 30 years of existence this year, and, at the ongoing Computex, the ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 was not the only special edition device the Taiwanese company introduced. The ASUS ZenFone 6 Edition 30 basically takes the standard ZenFone 6 with its flip-over camera and puts it on steroids as far as the internals are concerned.

The special edition phone takes the RAM up to 12GB and the storage all the way up to 512GB. 3,000 units will be manufactured, all in matte black, with a logo embossed on the back telling everyone they’re looking at an “Edition 30” phone.

ASUS backs the ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 30-month warranty, and, while the regular phone costs around $500, the company didn’t announce a price for the special edition, but we expect it to be somewhat pricier.