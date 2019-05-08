ASUS Zenfone 6 coming May 16 as company returns to profit in Q1

DigiTimes reports that ASUSTek managed to turn around a net loss in the last quarter of 2018, by posting a net profit of NT$2.19 billion (US$70.8 million) for the first quarter of 2019. Still, these figures represent an 8 percent drop from the first quarter of 2018. Sales were also down 5 percent on quarter and 7 percent on year, notes the report.

As far as smartphones are concerned, the company posted revenues of NT$7.833 billion (US$252.1 million) for the first quarter of the year. Despite that, the smartphone branch of the company is still operating at loss. In order to ramp up performance, the company is planning on announcing the Zenfone 6 at a special event in Spain on May 16, DigiTimes reports.

We first heard about the ASUS Zenfone 6 ahead of MWC 2019, but recent leaks are anticipating a price range for the device between $645 and $970, depending on RAM (6GB, 8GB, 12GB) and storage configurations (128GB, 256GB, 512GB). Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP camera, and 18W fast charging for the battery.