The ASUS Zenfone 6, also known as ASUS 6z in India, has started receiving a new update. The 17.1810.2003.144 software build brings March 2020 Android security patch to the phone.

Further, the company has also added Jio VoWiFi and Tele2 VoLTE/VoWiFi support in this release. Moreover, it adds adds a pop-up confirmation dialog whenever third-party apps running in the background request to access the front camera.

The official changelog mentions optimized system stability as well. Further, the update is of 95MB in size. It has started rolling out for the Indian, European and global units.

To recall, the ASUS Zenfone 6 was updated to Android 10 last year in November.

Source: XDA-Developers

