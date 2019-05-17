Android

ASUS Zenfone 6 announced with flip-over camera

As expected, the ASUS Zenfone 6 has been officially introduced and it brings a huge battery to the table. It is rated 5,000mAh, but it is not the most interesting thing about the phone. ASUS too wants to avoid bezels, notches, and even punch holes, but, instead of a pop-up camera mechanism, the company decided to go with a rotating, flip-over camera design (as seen in the image above). The advantage, in addition to obtaining an all-screen design, is that the main camera doubles as a selfie shooter.

That camera is a 48MP + 13MP duo, with the latter being an ultra-wide angle shooter. Powered by the Snapdragon 855, the ASUS Zenfone 6 packs 6GB and 8GB of memory, and has either 128GB, or 256GB of storage. The display is a 6.4-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

With the base model priced at $499, the ASUS Zenfone 6 will become available at a later, unspecified, date.

