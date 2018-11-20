ASUS ZenFone 5Z will wait until January to be updated to Android Pie
The Snapdragon 845 was going to be the first and best on the ASUS ZenFone 5Z, Qualcomm said. And indeed, it was the first to be shown at MWC 2018, right before the Galaxy S9. It wasn’t until late into the year that it was actually sold. In India.
So, the key question at this point is: when will it receive Android Pie? The answer is the end of January.
The company has also confirmed that that the ZenFone 5Q — known in the United States as the ZenFone 5 Lite — will be updated in the same period. The regular ZenFone 5, though? That will be in “early Q1,” but not specifically the end of January.
ASUS seems to be less resolute with its mobile division about punctuality than with, say, other projects like the ROG Phone.
