When it comes to smartphones, you have many options available. From traditional flagship phones to foldable phones, there's a wide range of choices for everyone. However, if you're looking for a smaller phone, there aren't many options in the market. You have the iPhone 13 mini from 2021, the Galaxy S23, but that's probably it. Asus is one of the smartphone makers caters to this compact Android phone market and the company's Zenfone 9 was one of our favorite smartphones from last year.

Asus has now introduced the Zenfone 10, the successor to Zenfone 9 with improved internals and new features. But you might be wondering: what's new in the Zenfone 10? How does it differ from the last year's Zenfone 9? Here are all the details you need to know.

Asus Zenfone 10 vs. Zenfone 9: Technical Specifications



Asus Zenfone 10 Asus Zenfone 9 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 5.92-inch, Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz in Game Mode), 1100 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 5.9-inch, Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8GB, 16GB 6GB, 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4300 mAh 4300 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 13 Android 12, upgradable to Android 13 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide) 12 MP, f/2.5 Rear cameras Primary: 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS; Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Primary: 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS; Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, LTE Dimensions 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm Colors Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, Comet White Starry Blue, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, Midnight Black Weight 172 g 169 g Charging 30W wired, 15W wireless 30W wired IP Rating IP68 IP68 Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Material Glass front, plastic back Glass front, plastic back, aluminum frame

What's different?

Source: Qualcomm

The main difference between the Zenfone 10 and the Zenfone 9 lies in their internal hardware. The new Zenfone 10 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, whereas the Zenfone 9 featured the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is considered one of the top flagship chipsets in 2023, used in devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11. It has been praised for its excellent power efficiency, resulting in better battery life for most Android flagships in 2023.

There's also the difference of RAM and internal storage. The Asus Zenfone 10 offers a minimum of 8GB RAM, going up to 16GB RAM, while the base variant of the Zenfone 9 had only 6GB of memory. In terms of storage, the Zenfone 10 utilizes faster UFS 4.0 technology, while the Zenfone 9 used the previous UFS 3.1 tech. Asus has also added a 512GB storage variant for the Zenfone 10, while the Zenfone 9 maxed out at 256GB.

The Zenfone 9 featured a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with ability to go up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Zenfone 10 features an ever so slightly better Super AMOLED display, measuring 5.92 inches, and can reach a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. However, it's important to note that the 144Hz refresh rate is limited to gaming, while the phone operates at 120Hz for other tasks.

In terms of battery, the Zenfone 10 uses the same 4,300 mAh battery that we saw on the Zenfone 9. However, the Zenfone 10 brings the addition of wireless charging, a feature which was missing in the predecessor. The Zenfone 10 supports 15W wireless charging, which can be useful for a quick top-up during your car ride.

Another key difference between the Zenfone 10 and 9 is the wider range of color options available for the newer model. The Zenfone 10 offers five colorways: Midnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Comet White, and Eclipse Red, whereas the Zenfone 9 was only available in three colors.

What's the same?

The rest of the features (quite literally). The Zenfone 10 comes with the same design as the Zenfone 9, featuring two vertically arranged cameras at the back and a display with slightly thicker top and bottom bezels, housing a front camera in the top-left corner. The build materials also remain the same, with Asus using bio-based polycarbonate for the back and Gorilla Glass Victus for the front. Both smartphones have the same level of durability, offering IP68 dust and water resistance.

The camera setup on both devices is also quite similar. The Zenfone 10 retains the same 50MP f/1.9 wide primary camera at the back with gimbal OIS. It is accompanied by an ultra-wide shooter, which has seen a slight improvement from 12MP to 13MP. And, as mentioned earlier, even the battery capacities and charging speeds have been left unchanged.

Should you upgrade?

If you're thinking about upgrading from the Zenfone 9 to the Zenfone 10, the main difference to consider is the chipset. The Zenfone 10 is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is known for its exceptional performance and power-efficiency, while the Zenfone 9 features last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

There are some other minor upgrades as well, like more RAM in the base model, improved UFS 4.0 storage, wireless charging support, and a slightly better ultra-wide camera. So, if you're looking for a compact Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered smartphone, the Zenfone 10 is an excellent choice.

However, if these features are not essential to you, and you are content with the design, camera setup, and battery capacity of the Zenfone 9, sticking with your current device might be a reasonable choice.