In 2023, there aren't many compact phones in the market, so any option remotely resembling one is an exciting prospect. Even Apple, which tried making small phones — and successfully did — has moved onto the iPhone 14 Plus. Fortunately, unlike some rumors indicated, ASUS isn't leaving behind its compact smartphone; yet.

The next flagship smartphone in its lineup, the ASUS Zenfone 10, is now making its way to market, with an aggressive price and great hardware, all bundled into a relatively compact phone! Here we will see how this model compares to its competition, the Samsung Galaxy S23, the iPhone 14, and the Pixel 7.

Technical Specifications

Category ASUS Zenfone 10 Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Apple iPhone 14 Operating System Android 13 One UI based on Android 13 Android 13 iOS 16 Display 5.92-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz in Game Mode)

1100 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.1-inch FHD+ Adaptive 120Hz

1,750 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.3 inch FHD+ Adaptive 90Hz

1,400 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 60Hz

1,200 nits peak brightness (800, typical)

Ceramic Shield Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 A15 Bionic Memory 8GB

16GB 8GB 8GB

16GB 4GB (reported) Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Expandable Storage No No No No Rear Cameras Wide : 50-megapixel, Gimbal OIS, f/1.9

: 50-megapixel, Gimbal OIS, f/1.9 Ultrawide: 13-megapixel, f/2.2 Wide : 50-megapixel, OIS, f/1.8

: 50-megapixel, OIS, f/1.8 Ultrawide : 12-megapixel, f/2.2

: 12-megapixel, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10-megapixel, 3x Optical Zoom, f/2.4 Wide : 50-megapixel, OIS, f/1.8

: 50-megapixel, OIS, f/1.8 Ultrawide: 12-megapixel, f/2.2 Wide : 12-megapixel, OIS, f/1.5

: 12-megapixel, OIS, f/1.5 Ultrawide: 12-megapixel, f/2.4 Front Camera 32-megapixel, f/2.5 12-megapixel with autofocus, f/2.2 10.8-megapixel, Fixed Focus, f/2.2 12-megapixel, f/1.9 with autofocus Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7 5G, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, Wi-Fi 6 Battery 5,000 mAh 3,900 mAh 4,350 mAh 3,279 mAh (reported) Charging 30W wired charging

15W wireless charging 25W wired charging

25W wireless charging 20W wired charging

20W wireless charging (12W via Qi-certified chargers) 50% in 30 minutes via wired charging

15W via Magsafe wireless charging (7.5W via Qi-certified chargers) Ports USB-C (Gen 3.2) USB-C (Gen 3.2) USB-C (Gen 3.2) Lightning Port Colors Black Black, Cream, Lavender, Green Black, Green Midnight, Blue, Red, Purple, Starlight, Yellow Price $TBA $799

$899 $599

$699 $799

$899

$1099

Asus Zenfone 10 Brand Asus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 5.92-inch, Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz in Game Mode), 1100 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4300 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 13 Front camera 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Rear cameras Primary: 50 MP, f/1.9, wide, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS; Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE Dimensions 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm Colors Starry Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, Comet White Weight 172 g IP Rating IP68

Samsung Galaxy S23 Brand Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1750 nits RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) Battery 3,900 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Front camera 12MP, Dual Pixel PDAF Rear cameras 50MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm Colors Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender; Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Weight 168 grams IP Rating IP68

Google Pixel 7 Brand Google SoC Google Tensor G2 (5 nm, octa-core) Display 6.3-inch, OLED, FHD, 90Hz, 1000 nits RAM 8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 4,355 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Dual pixel PDAF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Colors Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass (Yellow) Weight 197 grams IP Rating IP68

Apple iPhone 14 Brand Apple SoC A15 Bionic Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR RAM N/A Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery N/A Ports Lightning Port Operating System iOS 16 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 with autofocus Rear cameras Primary: 12MP, f/1.5 with Sensor-Shift OIS; Secondary: 12MP, f/2.4 Ultra-wide Angle with 2x Optical Zoom Out Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Colors Black, White, Blue, Red, and Purple Weight 172 grams IP Rating IP68

Design

The ASUS Zenfone 10 keeps most of what made the Zenfone 9 unique. From its shape to the uniquely-large dual camera lenses on the back, there isn't much difference, all but in the front, which is a lot flatter than it was previously. Also, the back maintains its polycarbonate plate, while the frame and display glass retains the familiar flavors of aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus.

Speaking of its competition, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Pixel 7 also feature versions of Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminum frame; plus, it's on both sides of the device and not just the front. The iPhone 14, on the other hand, has Ceramic Glass on the front — co-developed by Corning and Apple — and toughened glass on the back.

The ASUS will feel less premium than the other three, but it might be your cup of tea if you're into alternative materials and textured matte finishes.

Display

Now, there aren't a lot of differences between the Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9, and the display is one of those hardware components that stands out as similar at first glance. Fortunately, it isn't a sore point for the Zenfone 10 too!

The Zenfone 10 ships with a 5.9-inch (1080 x 2400) FHD+ display that boasts a peak refresh rate of 144Hz — albeit only in gaming mode — with 120Hz being the default for day-to-day use. As mentioned earlier, it also has a peak brightness of 1,100 and uses Gorilla Glass Victus.

Looking at its competition across the table, the Samsung Galaxy S23 poses the firmest competition with its 6.1-inch display that's not only easy to use with one hand but is also pleasing to look at, with its 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340) and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. The Pixel 7 comes next because of its 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) panel, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits.

The iPhone 14's 6.1-inch OLED display ranks somewhat in the middle of these devices as it has the highest resolution (1170x2532) but has the worst refresh rate, measuring 60Hz, which can be a downer for some. But if you're hoping for a great mobile viewing experience for movies on the go, don't discount this option.

Processor

Coming to processing prowess, the ASUS Zenfone 10 ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The flagship Qualcomm processor has even proved itself as a worthy rival to Apple's A16 Bionic system-on-chip as it maintains high-performance levels without compromising on efficiency.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 also features this processor, albeit with a few customizations that make it a little more unique. The iPhone 14 features the A15 Bionic from 2021, albeit the one found in the iPhone 13 Pro — with an additional GPU core). And lastly, the Pixel 7 features the Tensor G2.

We know that all phones will perform in an ideal manner for day-to-day use, but if you'd like a little more power available for strenuous tasks, make sure to keep the iPhone 14, along with the Samsung and ASUS, at the top of your list.

Battery

But what good is a powerful phone if it can't power through an entire day of use? Well, the ASUS Zenfone 10 will have you covered on this end too! With credit due to its 4,300 mAh battery, which now supports 15W wireless charging in addition to its zippy 30W wired charging system. The device, as some reviews have indicated, sips on battery power and, if coupled with the host of battery-saving features, will last you well over a day's use.

As for its competition, the Samsung Galaxy S23, which ships with a 3,900 mAh cell with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, is a device with a respectable battery backup. The Pixel 7's battery hardware is also par for the course, with a 4,350 mAh cell that supports 20W fast charging and 21W wireless charging via the Pixel Stand (12W via Qi-charging adapter).

In the case of the iPhone, you're likely to receive some of the best battery backup too. Also, since Apple doesn't report charging speeds, we know that the device will charge up to 50% in 30 minutes via a wired charging setup (third-party testing says the iPhone supports input of 27W). But if you choose to charge wirelessly, using a MagSafe adapter will let you provide 15W of power to the phone, while a Qi-certified accessory allows for 7.5W charging.

Camera

Coming to the cameras, the optics on the Zenfone 10 aren't going to blow you out of the water, but it does have a decent set of sensors on its back. Headling its system is the 50-megapixel wide camera with the same gimbal stabilization we saw on the Zenfone 9, and the second lens is a new 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a wider field of view, but support for autofocus is missing, in case you were hoping it could once again double as a macro shooter.

The camera hardware on each of its competition includes a wide and ultrawide sensor, with the Samsung also featuring an additional telephoto option.

On the iPhone, the dual camera setup includes two 12-megapixel sensors. As for the Pixel 7, you will find a 50-megapixel main camera with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The S23 has a 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

As for the front cameras, the Zenfone 10 features a 32-megapixel camera; both the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 feature a 12-megapixel one, while the Pixel 7 features a 10.8-megapixel camera.

Software

The Zenfone 10 has the poorest software support plan of all the devices, with only two OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The iPhone 14 will likely receive the most updates based on the trends. Apple tends to drop devices after the 5th update cycle is completed but does go past these in some cases. As for Samsung, users will get four major Android updates with five years of security updates. The Pixel comes in second from the bottom with a promise of three version upgrades and five years of security patches.

ASUS Zenfone 10 versus the competition

All in all, the Zenfone 10 is a pretty great phone. If you're looking for a compact smartphone that doesn't change much about how Android looks and feels, it's an option worth considering without much doubt. It has great battery life and a powerful processor that won't leave you longing for more!