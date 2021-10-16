We keep getting great deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the excellent ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 Laptop that features a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, ScreenPad Plus and Windows 10 Pro for $2,070 after a $230 discount. Another great option comes as the Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 Laptop that now sells for $1,649 after receiving an $80.99 discount. This laptop packs a 17-inch QHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GGB RAM, 1TB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The newest HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop is also on sale. You can get yours for $999 after a 14 percent discount that will get you $160 savings. This laptop comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, 16GB RAM, and it packs 512GB SSD for you to keep your stuff. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the BiTECOOL 14-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron Dual-Core processor, 6GB RAM, 120GB SSD, and more for just $279 after a $120 discount, just don’t expect it to be as awesome as the model from ASUS.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 Series WQHD gaming monitor is also on sale. You can get the 32-inch model for $329 after a $21 discount. This monitor features 144Hz refresh rates, and it comes with HDMI and Display Port support so that you can enjoy your favorite games and content. Dell’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor comes with the same 144Hz refresh rates and WQHD resolution, and you can get one for $450 after a $60 discount.

You will also find the Philips Frameless IPS Monitor going for $200 after a $40 discount or the Dell S3222HN 32-inch FHD curved monitor selling for $208 with $52 savings. However, if you want to score these savings, you will need to hurry as they will be gone at midnight.

Other deals include Tonor’s computer condenser PC gaming mic with tripod stand and pop filter for streaming that’s getting a 24 percent discount, meaning that you pick one up for $35. And if you head over to Newegg, you can get the Samsung T7 Portable SSD for just $120 on its 1TB variant. However, you must remember to enter promo code EMCHEHU22 at checkout.