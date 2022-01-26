ASUS ZenBook Flip 15, Dell’s XPS 17 9710 and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15, which is currently receiving a $200 discount, meaning it is up for grabs at $1,000. This powerful laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD touch screen, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, an Intel Core i7 processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The best part is that you can also trade in your current devices to reduce the price further.

If you’re interested in a more potent beast, you can also consider checking out the Dell XPS 17 9710that is currently receiving a $250 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $2,000. This model comes with a massive 17-inch InfinityEdge with WUXGA resolution, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and an 11-gen Intel Core i7-11800H (24MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores) processor, and you also get NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics under the hood.

A more affordable option arrives with the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, which comes with a $410 price tag after a $70 discount. This model comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and an Intel Core i3 processor. We have also spotted the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 215a getting a $130 discount so that you can get yours for $1,170. This product features AMD’s Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB graphics, 16GB RAM, and 480GB SSD. And if you’re looking to build your next PC, you can also consider purchasing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler for $269 after a $40 discount.

A new display will also help your productivity, so you can check out the 32-inch CORSAIR XENEON QHD monitor that features up to 165Hz refresh rates, DisplayHDR400, FreeSync Premium Adaptive-Sync, and more for $700 after a $100 discount that represents 13 percent savings. Or get the smaller 27-inch Razer Raptor gaming monitor that sells for $610 after a $90 discount. And you can complete the package with a new CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL gaming keyboard that goes for $90 after a $50 discount.