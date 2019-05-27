Windows

ASUS celebrates 30 years with special leather and gold laptop

Contents
ASUS ZenBook Edition 30

At the ongoing Computex, ASUS has unveiled a limited edition laptop, in order to celebrate 30 years of existence. It’s the ASUS ZenBook Edition 30, and it features a white leather lid cover and an 18-karat rose gold logo, as seen in the images above and below.

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih said that “Every piece of genuine leather is hand selected. Each panel cover is meticulously sewed by a master tailor“. It’s not only the laptop that is premium, but also accessories, including a pearl white mouse and leather sleeve.

In terms of specs, the ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor helped by the Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card and up to 16GB of RAM. There are several options for PCIe SSD storage, and the display is a 13-inch screen with a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, but you can also use the ScreenPad, a feature that turns your trackpad into a tiny little display.

While exact pricing and availability dates have not been disclosed, given the premium materials and limited edition status of the device, you can expect the ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 to be a rather expensive toy.

Windows
Asus, News, Windows 10, ZenBook Edition 30
