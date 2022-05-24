ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Laptop is getting a $200 discount

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is definitely an interesting laptop. It looks striking on the outside, but the real surprise gets revealed when you open it, as users will find two internal displays and a different trackpad and keyboard layout.

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Laptop may be labeled as anything except conventional. This laptop features a very curious tilting 12.6-inch matte display called ScreenPad Plus. It gives users endless ways to optimize their multitasking experience by extending the screen or splitting windows and apps on both displays. Also, it comes packed with a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge 400 nits touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

And the best part is that you can now get your new ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Laptop for just $900 after receiving the latest $200 discount representing 18 percent savings. Of course, you can also opt for the more potent Intel Core i7 with 4.8 GHz CPU speeds that sells for $1,229. It packs the same 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, but you will only get $70.99 savings. Either way, you will be getting your new laptop, a protective sleeve, a stand, a stylus to get more creative, and the necessary power adaptor and cord to keep your laptop going.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 Take your creativity to the next level with the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, which comes with a beautiful and curious design that features two displays, stylus input, and tons of awesome specs under the hood.

Suppose you’re looking for something a bit more oriented to gaming. In that case, you should check out the GIGABYTE A5 K1, which is now available for just $999 after scoring a more compelling 29 percent discount that translates to $400 savings, meaning better savings than the ones found with the ZenBook Duo 14.

The GIGABYTE A5 K1 features a larger 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display that will deliver up to 240Hz refresh rates. And you will receive tons of power thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1 TB PCIe storage.