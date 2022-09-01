The new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold laptop comes in a new form factor and introduces a new, seamless, and minimalist design to take on everyday tasks.

IFA 2022 is already underway, and companies are announcing new and impressive new devices left and right. Lenovo has already announced the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, and ASUS has done the same with the brand-new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED device.

The new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold laptop comes in a new form factor, and it introduces a new, seamless, and minimalist design to take on everyday tasks. The device sports a massive 17.3-inch foldable OLED, 4:3 aspect ratio, 350 nits, 2.5K display when it’s unfolded, and a compact 2x 12.5-inch FHD panel in 3:2 aspect ratio when it’s folded. The two portable screen sizes allow every person to get the most out of their new foldable laptops, regardless of their work environment.

Aren’t all laptops foldable? You might ask. You’re certainly correct; however, the foldable term refers to the foldable display and hinge technology in computers, laptops, and next-generation tablets.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold Price & Availability

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold (UX9702) will be available at $3,499.99 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The device will be available at the ASUS Store, Amazon.com, B&H, and Newegg. The device will be available in Canada for CAD $3,999.99 in the fourth quarter.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold Specifications

ASUS says that the 180-degree hinge mechanism has been tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles, and the new 12.5-inch form factor is smaller than a photocopier paper. This makes the device versatile, and excellent for remote workers and those who travel a lot since it can quickly unfold to provide more screen real estate when stationary, and it is a compact device while on a plane or in a bag. The Zenbook 17 Fold can also be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, and the screen can be split into multiple windows to manage contents. Despite the large size when unfolded, the device weighs just 3.31 lb (1.5 kg) without the keyboard, and 3.97 (1.8 kg) lb with it.

The Zenbook 17 Fold is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, and the Intel Iris X onboard graphics. It has 16GB of built-in memory, and 1TB PCIe SSD for storing content and apps. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the laptop has a 75 Wh battery. ASUS says it can last up to 9.5 hours in 12.5-inch mode and up to 8.5 hours in the 17.3-inch desktop mode.

The foldable also packs an HD IR camera that allows users to log in with their face, providing convenience, a faster sign-in process, and an extra layer of security. A 5MP AI web camera also reduces noise and should do a decent job for video and conference calls.

The Zenbook 17 Fold arrives with Windows 11 Pro, and it has WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It has a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup, and a built-in microphone array to support voice recognition for smart assistants such as Cortana and Alexa.

Foldable laptops are exciting

Foldable smartphones have existed for a few years, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s best and most innovative device to this date. I have bought into the idea and have been using foldable devices for over a year. They’re often considered a gimmick, but it's hard to go back once you find a genuine use case to take advantage of the form factor and additional screen estate.

I believe the same could be said about foldable laptops and hybrid tablets. Companies such as ASUS and Lenovo have been making foldable computers and tablets for quite some time now, and they’re getting to the point where they make a lot of sense for power users, and those with deep pockets. Buying into this new technology often requires users to shell out $2,000-$4,000 for a decently specced device, all while a similarly specced laptop can be found for less than half of the money. Being an early adopter is expensive, but it’s fun, and it lets us, technology enthusiasts experience the future sooner.

Still, I’m excited to see this relatively new form factor exist alongside traditional laptops. With the right and optimized software, it could soon take over traditional laptops, offering more screen real estate and increasing the productivity of remote workers and those working in offices.

There are a lot of use cases where this could be beneficial, such as for those wanting to multitask and use multiple windows on a single screen. Users can easily and quickly unfold the device and could have four decently sized windows appear on the same screen. In contrast, most laptops only support two comfortable-sized windows on the same screen – unless users make the text and other contents smaller and harder to see.