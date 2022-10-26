An affordable tablet PC convertible now with Antibacterial Guard

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip has an excellent budget friendly price point of about $676 while still including a 360 degree hinge and touch screen to convert the laptop to a tablet PC mode. That's nothing new for the ASUS Vivobook Flip series though. Something that is new with this series and a number of other Vivobooks is an Antibacterial Guard coating. The new Antibacterial Guard is a silver-ion coating applied to certain parts of the laptop such as the keyboard, touchpad, palm rest, and fingerprint sensor. It has been shown through ISO 22196 testing to inhibit bacteria growth by over 99% over 24 hours and should provide over 3 years of protection.

What's in the Box

The packaging boasts environmental friendliness which is very important these days. It does use a lot of cardboard, but it's plain brown recyclable cardboard with simple black ink printing, so we're not wasting a ton of money on glossy full color expensive printing here.

Besides the laptop itself and some small documentation/warranty printed papers, we've got a nice rectangular 240 volt barrel shaped power charger. Personally I prefer the cylindrical barrel shaped chargers since there's no need to align the ports in a specific way. It's a circle, so there's no orientation required; just point and push. It's much easier than USB-C chargers.

Hardware

For internal specs, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 8Gb RAM, 512Gb PCIe 3.0 SSD, a 50 watt-hour battery, and a 14 inch 16:10 IPS touch display with a 1920x1200 pixel resolution.

The display isn't nearly as good as some of the displays on other ASUS laptops (like the ones with OLED displays). Of course, you have to cut the cost somewhere to get to the desired price point, so that seems to be what happened here. It's glossy so there's glare and the colors are more muted with lower contrast than other displays, but again we're talking about cost savings here.

Having the 360 degree hinge on the laptop means we can also use it in "tent mode" for a smaller desktop footprint and simple touch-screen interaction.

You can also fold the keyboard away completely and use the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip in a Tablet PC style manner. Unfortunately this model does not include the pen for more precise interaction, but the screen does support the ASUS Pen 2.0 with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity if you want to buy that separately.

Here you can see the back part of the Flip's hinge. The hinge bridges are extra shiny and smooth for some reason, but I kind of like this design choice. The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is about 18.9mm thick and 1.5kg in weight.

On the left edge with have a big fan exhaust grill as well as one full USB 2.0 type A port. You'll want to use that for peripherals that don't need too much speed like a mouse or pen tablet accessory.

The right edge is where all of the serious ports are located. You've got an LED to indicate battery charging, an LED indicating that the screen is on, a 3.5mm headset/microphone jack, a USB 3.2 gen 2 type-A port, a USB 3.2 type C port, 1 HDMI 2.0a port, and a circular DC-IN charging port.

On the bottom we've got a large ventilation grill for airflow along with a few rubber feet to put some space between the bottom and a desk or table. ASUS calls their cooling technology "IceCool", which uses 8 & 6 mm heat pipes, and a 97 blade "IceBlade" fan with an empeller made of liquid crystal polymer for lighter and thinner hardware but quieter more efficient airflow.

Under heavy load, the "IceCool" cooling system works quite well... at least on the left side of the laptop. I was still able to get the right side to get pretty hot.

On the back of the lid there's an interesting little raised logo area. I can't think of any reason for it to be raised. There's no tactile advantage, nor does it provide any extra damage protection.

The raised logo area is embossed with a couple hashtags, which is kind of silly to me. One says #GoFurther which links to college sports, travel companies, and Ford car stuff on Twitter. The other says #BeFearless which links to mostly police videos about snitching on people with fireworks at the moment.

You'll also notice the "cool blue" color changes significantly depending on the lighting. Above, it looks more grey. Sometimes it looks more black, but with the right light, you'll see the blue color shine through. I really like this about the finish here. It's a subtle color change, but it looks really nice when you do see the blue.

While the keyboard is fairly average, there are some minor improvements over the awful flat key chicklet style keyboards that have become standard on laptops these days. This keyboard actually has a little bit (0.2mm) of concave/convex ergonomic shaping to the keys. It's not as good as the thicker keyboards we had 20 years ago, but it's a step in the right direction. We've also got a decent 1.4mm of key travel for that nice tactile feedback.

You'll also notice some etched "Harman/Kardon" branding as well as some interesting design accents in the keyboard. I don't know why the Enter key has zebra stripes on it, but that does make it stand out a bit visually. It's an interesting design choice and I like the unique style.

The power button between the Print Screen and Delete keys on the top row also has a nice trick. It doubles as a fingerprint scanner for biometric logins AND it supports on-boot fingerprint scanning, so that when you press the button to turn the laptop on, the authorization is passed straight on to Windows and it logs you in right away. It's similar to what Huawei first did with the Matebook X back in 2017 and it's awesome. See: Huawei MateBook X Review: thin, light, and quite a looker | Pocketnow In my opinion, all computers should work that way.

The trackpad also has another awesome trick. There's a little icon in the upper right corner of the trackpad that will turn on a backlit number pad. Sliding your finger on the trackpad still allows you to move the pointer around, but now you also have a very easy touch pad for numeric operations. The upper right corner icon enables this for any application, while there's another icon in the upper left corner of the trackpad which changes the backlight brightness levels, or if you tap and slide that icon, it launches the calculator app.

Software

The ASUS Vivobook S 14X OLED ships with Microsoft's new Windows 11, which has a lot of usability and efficiency problems. See: Explaining Windows 11’s bad design | Pocketnow

While some parts of Windows 11 are customizable, many of the options and capabilities you're used to from Windows 10 and below are gone. Luckily there are numerous 3rd party tools to fix this such as: ExplorerPatcher, StartAllBack, and Stardock Start11.

There's a MyASUS program included on the Vivobook Flip which includes a lot of customization options as well as promotional offers. The customization options have a lot to do with the hardware. For example, you can change options on the cooling fan performance to get a cooler system versus a quieter system. You can also change noise cancelling options, battery health/charging options, connectivity options, touchpad, and function key options. ASUS also includes links to some other interesting utilities like their GlideX app which allows cross-device screen mirroring and extension features. There's also a phone link software option and a file transfer utility.

There are also some bloatware programs included with Windows 11, but the desirability of these will certainly vary by the user as some are very popular. The ASUS Vivobook Flip is bundled with things like Spotify, Disney+, WhatsApp, Prime Video, Tik Tok, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. They're easy enough to uninstall though.

A trial of McAffee antivirus is also included, but personally I would uninstall this and use the built in Windows Defender antivirus instead just so I don't have to worry about paying extra when the trial is done.

I installed a bunch of graphics and photography programs on the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip as well since that's the field that I work in a lot. ASUS includes a 15% off Adobe Creative Cloud subscription discount by the way. I definitely had to hold back on some tasks due to the 8Gb of memory and only 512Mb of GPU memory. If I pushed things too hard, I might get a GPU error in things like Adobe Camera RAW or Adobe Photoshop. I think this is just a limitation of the hardware, so if you're going to work with graphics or gaming or other high-end tasks, you'll want to be sure to stick within the capabilities of the hardware (or buy a more expensive model that's more likely to handle the things you need to do.) To clarify, if you're editing 1-10 photos at a time, the Vivobook S 14 Flip will handle that just fine. If you want to edit 1000 photos at a time, you should look for something more expensive.

Battery

Battery life wise, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is pretty nice. Obviously, the results can vary a lot depending on your settings and usage. Turning down the usage, screen brightness, and other battery saving features can get you above 10 hours of battery life from the 50 watt-hour battery.

Purchasing

This particular version of the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and 8Gb of RAM is only $676 on Amazon.

Another version with the Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and 16Gb of RAM is also available on Amazon for $899 and another with Ryzen 7 5800H and 8Gb RAM for $799.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Very affordable $676 price point

Touch screen and tablet PC convertible mode capabilities

Antibacterial Guard to help keep clean

Number pad built into the trackpad

Fingerprint scanner in power button

Cons

Display colors & contrast isn't nearly as good as some of the other models available from ASUS

Lower end specs may cause limitations with some more CPU-intensive tasks

Pen not included

Conclusion

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is a great tablet PC convertible for the under $700 price point. It's all about the value here as there are certainly better laptops and convertibles for higher prices, but for under $700 you're getting pretty great performance, battery life, and build quality along with a form factor that you can use while standing & walking just as well as while sitting at a desk. The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip would probably be perfect for high school students as it can certainly handle browser-based educational applications as well as some lightweight professional applications.

Special thanks for photo appearances by Raquel Gerlani and Juliet Sun.