The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, Lenovo’s Flex 5 Laptop, and more products are on sale today

We have great savings for those looking to pick up a new laptop, as the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is currently available for $405 after receiving a 16 percent discount that translates to $75 savings. This model packs a 14-inch Full HD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. You also get Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint reader, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, and more.

However, you can also consider the Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop that sells for $600 after receiving a 29 percent discount, which translates to $250 savings. The Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop features a 14-inch FHD touch display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You also get AMD Radeon graphics, a 360⁰ hinge to use your device like a laptop, a tablet, or in stand configuration to watch your favorite shows, and it also includes a free 3-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can also score savings on the Dell 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor that is now available for $335 after a $45 discount. You can also check out the AOC Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor that goes for $250 after a $50 discount on its 27-inch model.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop Dell 27-inch 4K UHD

Other deals include the Enkman Solar Lights Outdoor 208 LED that usually sells for $27, but you can now purchase a 2-pack for just $18 when you add promo code TG3Q29BE at checkout. And you can also check out the WYZE Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle that sells for $53 after scoring a 25 percent discount.