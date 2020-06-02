ASUS has unveiled two models powered by the AMD Ryzen 3950X desktop processor. The GA15 and GA35 come with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s graphics prowess. As per ASUS, in internal tests, the Strix GA35 pushed Overwatch up to 188 FPS at 4K with Epic details, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider rendered at a smooth 73 FPS in rich 4K Ultra detail.
Three internal chambers keep the CPU, graphics card, and power supply separate to minimize thermal interference. Coolant channels heat off the processor and through a 240mm radiator that has two 120mm fans to quickly dissipate it from the system. Further, the motherboard’s dual M.2 SSD slots feature heatsinks that can improve sustained throughput and long-term reliability and have their own cooling system.
The new ASUS Desktops are upgradable up to a latest-gen PCI Express 4.0 SSD with up to 1TB storage. Read speeds are up to 1.4x faster and write speeds up to 1.8x faster than PCIe 3.0 drives. The GA35 supports up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory.
ASUS GA15 Desktop specifications
|OS
|Windows 10
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Chipset
|AMD B450
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
|Memory
|Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
|Drive Bay
|Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, Upgradable 1TB/2TB HDD
|Expansion Slot
|1 x PCle 3.0 x 161 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 (x8 mode) 2 x PCIe 2.0 x 11 x M.2 Socket
|Front I/O
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C1 x Mic in1 x Headphone out
|Rear I/O
|1 x PS/2 keyboard (purple)1 x PS/2 mouse (green)1 x DVI-D1 x D-Sub1 x RJ452 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A3 x Audio jacks
|Connectivity
|Realtek RTL8111H LAN802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-FiBT5.1(* HW spec is BT5.1 but BT version may change with OS upgrades.)
|Size
|29L, 10kg
|Dimensions
|17.8(W) x 34.3(D) x 42.7cm(H)
|PSU
|500W 80 Plus
ASUS GA35 Desktop specifications
|OS
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 9-3950X CPU
AMD Ryzen 7-3800X CPU
|Chipset
|AMD X570
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB
|Memory
|Up to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz
|Drive Bay
|2 x 3.5”2x 2.5” Hot Swap Bay
|Expansion Slot
|2 x PCIe 4.0 x 16 (x16,x8 x8)[CPU]1 x PCIe 4.0 x 16(x4)2x PCIe 4.0 x12x M.2 Socket Type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIe 4.0 and SATA modes)
|SATA
|8 x SATA 6.0 GB/s ports
|Front I/O
|2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type A2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type C1 x Mic In1 x Headphone Out
|Rear I/O
|4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery
ASUS GA15 and GA35 price in India
|GA15
|Starts from 65,990
|Online and Offline channel
|GA35
|Starts from 1,79,990
|Online and Offline channel