ASUS has unveiled two models powered by the AMD Ryzen 3950X desktop processor. The GA15 and GA35 come with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s graphics prowess. As per ASUS, in internal tests, the Strix GA35 pushed Overwatch up to 188 FPS at 4K with Epic details, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider rendered at a smooth 73 FPS in rich 4K Ultra detail.

Three internal chambers keep the CPU, graphics card, and power supply separate to minimize thermal interference. Coolant channels heat off the processor and through a 240mm radiator that has two 120mm fans to quickly dissipate it from the system. Further, the motherboard’s dual M.2 SSD slots feature heatsinks that can improve sustained throughput and long-term reliability and have their own cooling system.

The new ASUS Desktops are upgradable up to a latest-gen PCI Express 4.0 SSD with up to 1TB storage. Read speeds are up to 1.4x faster and write speeds up to 1.8x faster than PCIe 3.0 drives. The GA35 supports up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory.

ASUS GA15 Desktop specifications

OS Windows 10 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Chipset AMD B450 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz Drive Bay Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, Upgradable 1TB/2TB HDD Expansion Slot 1 x PCle 3.0 x 161 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 (x8 mode) 2 x PCIe 2.0 x 11 x M.2 Socket Front I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C1 x Mic in1 x Headphone out Rear I/O 1 x PS/2 keyboard (purple)1 x PS/2 mouse (green)1 x DVI-D1 x D-Sub1 x RJ452 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A3 x Audio jacks Connectivity Realtek RTL8111H LAN802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-FiBT5.1(* HW spec is BT5.1 but BT version may change with OS upgrades.) Size 29L, 10kg Dimensions 17.8(W) x 34.3(D) x 42.7cm(H) PSU 500W 80 Plus

ASUS GA35 Desktop specifications

OS Windows 10 Home Processor AMD Ryzen 9-3950X CPU

AMD Ryzen 7-3800X CPU Chipset AMD X570 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB Memory Up to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz Drive Bay 2 x 3.5”2x 2.5” Hot Swap Bay Expansion Slot 2 x PCIe 4.0 x 16 (x16,x8 x8)[CPU]1 x PCIe 4.0 x 16(x4)2x PCIe 4.0 x12x M.2 Socket Type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIe 4.0 and SATA modes) SATA 8 x SATA 6.0 GB/s ports Front I/O 2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type A2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type C1 x Mic In1 x Headphone Out Rear I/O 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery

ASUS GA15 and GA35 price in India