ASUS ROG Desktops

ASUS has unveiled two models powered by the AMD Ryzen 3950X desktop processor. The GA15 and GA35 come with GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s graphics prowess. As per ASUS, in internal tests, the Strix GA35 pushed Overwatch up to 188 FPS at 4K with Epic details, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider rendered at a smooth 73 FPS in rich 4K Ultra detail.

Three internal chambers keep the CPU, graphics card, and power supply separate to minimize thermal interference. Coolant channels heat off the processor and through a 240mm radiator that has two 120mm fans to quickly dissipate it from the system. Further, the motherboard’s dual M.2 SSD slots feature heatsinks that can improve sustained throughput and long-term reliability and have their own cooling system.

The new ASUS Desktops are upgradable up to a latest-gen PCI Express 4.0 SSD with up to 1TB storage. Read speeds are up to 1.4x faster and write speeds up to 1.8x faster than PCIe 3.0 drives. The GA35 supports up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory.

ASUS GA15 Desktop specifications

OSWindows 10
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
ChipsetAMD B450
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
MemoryUp to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz
Drive BayUp to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, Upgradable 1TB/2TB HDD
Expansion Slot1 x PCle 3.0 x 161 x PCIe 3.0 x 16 (x8 mode) 2 x PCIe 2.0 x 11 x M.2 Socket
Front I/O1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type A1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type C1 x Mic in1 x Headphone out
Rear I/O1 x PS/2 keyboard (purple)1 x PS/2 mouse (green)1 x DVI-D1 x D-Sub1 x RJ452 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A3 x Audio jacks
Connectivity Realtek RTL8111H LAN802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-FiBT5.1(* HW spec is BT5.1 but BT version may change with OS upgrades.)
Size29L, 10kg
Dimensions17.8(W) x 34.3(D) x 42.7cm(H)
PSU500W 80 Plus
ASUS GA35 desktop

ASUS GA35 Desktop specifications

OSWindows 10 Home
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 9-3950X CPU
AMD Ryzen 7-3800X CPU
ChipsetAMD X570
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 6GB
MemoryUp to 128GB DDR4 3200MHz
Drive Bay2 x 3.5”2x 2.5” Hot Swap Bay
Expansion Slot 2 x PCIe 4.0 x 16 (x16,x8 x8)[CPU]1 x PCIe 4.0 x 16(x4)2x PCIe 4.0 x12x M.2 Socket Type 2242/2260/2280/22110 storage devices support (PCIe 4.0 and SATA modes)
SATA8 x SATA 6.0 GB/s ports
Front I/O2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type A2 x USB3.1 Gen 1 Type C1 x Mic In1 x Headphone Out
Rear I/O4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A1 x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery

ASUS GA15 and GA35 price in India

GA15Starts from  65,990Online and Offline channel
GA35 Starts from 1,79,990Online and Offline channel