You can currently take advantage of tons of deals over at Amazon.com. First up, we have several gaming monitors from Asus that start with the Asus TUF VG35VQ 35-inch curved gaming monitor that is currently available for $439 after a $40 discount. This monitor features 100Hz refresh rates, UWQHD (3440 X 1440) resolution, 1ms FreeSync, Eye Care, HDR10 support, and more. If you are not into curved displays, and you can live with 27-inches of screen real state, you can also get the ASUS TUF VG27AQ gaming monitor that features 165Hz, and it will also give you low motion blur. It is currently available for $329 after a $20 discount.

You can also check out the Sceptre IPS 27-inch QHD 2560 x 1440p LED Monitor that’s currently up for grabs at $228 after a $21.99 discount, and if you want the best savings, you can check out the Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that’s receiving a 36 percent discount, which translates to $180 savings. This will allow you to get a massive new gaming monitor for $320.

We have also found some great deals on components for your PC, starting with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8-Core unlocked desktop processor that’s available for $325 after a $34 discount. However, you can get the same processor over at eBay for $304, in case you’re interested. If you want more storage for your PC, you can check out the Intel 1TB 660P NVMe M.2 Internal SSD that’s selling for just $100 at Amazon.com, or go to B&H, where you will find the same SSD for $90, down from its $125 price tag. And if you want external storage space, you can pick up the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD for just $140 after a $110 discount.