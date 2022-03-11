ASUS TUF Gaming F15, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air and more products are on sale

We have found several attractive options for those looking to get a new laptop. First up, we have the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop that is receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $200 savings. This means that you can purchase this laptop for $1,300. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates. We also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics inside this gaming laptop.

There are more options to choose from, as the GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD is also on sale. This model sells for $1,400 after a $500 discount that represents 26 percent savings. It features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 240Hz refresh rates and an anti-glare coating. You get more potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics along with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage space.

Still, there are more affordable options, including the Apple MacBook Air Laptop that comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and all-day battery life. The best part is that it is going for $929 after a $70 discount on its Silver color variant. The Gold and Space Gray options are selling for $949 after a $50 discount. And if you want more storage space, we recommend you go for the Space Gray model with 512GB storage that sells for $1,149 after getting a $100 discount. The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is also on sale. This model goes for $322 after receiving a 13 percent discount. It comes with a 10.5-inch display, a MediaTek 8183 processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, and more.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 GIGABYTE AORUS 15P XD MacBook Air

A new laptop will work best with a larger display, so you can consider purchasing a Samsung 27-Inch M5 Series Smart Monitor and Streaming TV that is now available for $200 after seeing a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. In addition, the Samsung Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with 165Hz refresh rates is also on sale in its 27-inch model. You can buy this option for $350 after seeing a $100 discount.