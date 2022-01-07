ASUS TUF Gaming and ExpertBook Laptops were also part of CES 2022

We are closing the week with more CES 2022 content, as we have already seen many amazing devices and laptops, but we can’t pass the opportunity to check out the TUF Gaming and ExpertBook laptops and PC lines from ASUS.

ASUS announced several amazing laptops during CES 2022, where we also received the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop that comes with your choice of a 12th generation Intel Core i5 or an Intel Core i7 processor, four different GPU options, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, the GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3050 TI and GeForce RTX 3050. You can also score up to 32GB RAM, even though these laptops will arrive with 8 or 16GB RAM according to your choice. In the storage department, you will get to choose between 1TB and 512GB. Finally, you will also be able to choose between a WQHD and FHD 15.6-inch display.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 also got a refresh. This model comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800 processor under the hood and the same GPU options you get with the ASUS TUF Gaming F15. However, you get an extra and more powerful option with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. WQHD and FHD displays are also the options to choose from on your 15.6-inch display, and you also get to choose between the same RAM and storage options.

ASUS TUF Dash 15

The ASUS TUF Dash F15 was also present during the event, and it comes with an Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor, the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3060, RTX 350 Ti, and RTX 3050 graphics to choose from. You also get 1TB or 512GB storage and 8 or 16GB RAM under the hood. ASUS also announced the TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB Fan and the ready-to-stream ASUS TUF Gaming Capture Box FHD120 that will deliver 1080p images at 120Hz with almost no latency to keep your fans hooked on your gaming sessions.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

ASUS also introduced the Chromebook Flip CX5, an interesting beast. You will be able to get one starting with an Intel Core i3 processor, and you will be able to go all the way up to an Intel Core i7 chipset under the hood. In the graphics department, you will be able to choose between Intel UHD graphics or Intel Iris X Graphics that will be available in the higher-end models that come with more potent processors. You also get a 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen, 8GB and 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage space.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip

Moving on to the ExpertBook line, we saw the ExpertBook B5 Flip that comes with an Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor, a 14-inch Touchscreen, up to 16GB RAM included, which you can later boost up to 48GB RAM. Storage space lets you play around with tons of options, as you can get a regular 1TB M.2 NVMe PICe 3.0 Performance SSD or got all the way up to a 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe combo for extra storage space. And the best part is that this model comes with a 2-in-1 design. If you want the regular ExpertBook B15, you can also pick one up, and it comes with the same internals but a more conventional form factor.

The ExpertBook B3 Detachable is a great option for taking the convertible laptop idea to the next step. It features a detachable keyboard, stylus support, and don’t worry about losing it, as you can store it within the chassis of the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. This model is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, Qualcomm Adreno GPU 618 graphics, a 10.5-inch touch screen display up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.

Finally, ASUS also introduced three different towers as part of its expert line, where you will find the ASUS ExpertCenter D7 Tower D700TD, ASUS ExpertCenter D7 Mini Tower D700MD, and ExpertCenter D7 SFF D700SD. The ExpertCenter D7 Tower D700TD comes with more processor options, as you can get yours with an Intel Core i9 12900 Processor 2.1 GHz or opt for the entry-level Intel Core i5-12400 Processor 2.6 GHz. You will be able to pack your tower with up to 128GB RAM and 2TB storage space. In the graphics department, you will get three different options to choose from, including the NVIDIA GeForce GT730, GT1030, and RTX3060. The other two options start with an Intel Core i3 12100 Processor of 3.3 GHz and go up to Intel’s Pentium Gold G7400 Processor 3.7GHz, with the same 128GB and 2TB storage options.