ASUS has today launched the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 gaming laptops in India, both of which were showcased at CES 2020 back in January. The new TUF Gaming laptops bring a major design overhaul and ditch the Intel processors in favor of AMD’s latest Ryzen 4000 series CPUs, while also packing the latest NVIDIA GPUs.

You get an FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to AMD’s Ryzen 9 4900H CPU that can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD. Graphics options on the new ASUS laptops range from NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, all the way up to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 specs

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Display 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz /144Hz

45% NTSC

Adaptive Sync

16:9 aspect ratio 17.3-inch FHD 60Hz /120Hz

45% NTSC

Adaptive Sync

16:9 aspect ratio Processor AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

3 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.4 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

2.9 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

3.0 GHz (8 M Cache, up to 4.0 GHz) RAM 8GB / 16GB DDR4

(configurable up to 32GB) 8GB / 16GB DDR4

(configurable up to 32GB) Storage 1TB HDD

256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD 1TB HDD

256GB/512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti (4GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) Ports 1 x COMBO audio jack

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1)

1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2)

1 x Type-A USB2.0

1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert

1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b

1 x AC adapter plug 1 x COMBO audio jack

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 (Gen 1)

1 x Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2)

1 x Type-A USB2.0

1 x RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert

1 x HDMI, HDMI support 2.0b

1 x AC adapter plug Battery 3 -Cell 48 Wh lithium-polymer 48 Wh lithium-polymer Dimensions 359.8 x 256 x 22.8 ~24.7 mm 399.2 x 268.9 x 26 mm Weight 2.3 kg 2.6 kg (This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and A17 price

The smaller, but more powerful, ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop starts at Rs. 60,990 (~$810) and will be available from Amazon, Reliance outlets and authorized retail stores. As for the ASUS TUF Gaming A17, it will be available from Flipkart mid-June onwards carrying a starting price of Rs. 60,990 (~$810) in India.

