In a bid to curb the notch and maximize screen-to-body ratio, smartphone manufacturers have tried and tested various things, and one of them is pop-up camera and flip camera mechanism. While most of the companies moved away from this system within a year, ASUS has stuck to it for two generations with the ASUS 6Z and Zenfone 7. Now, it looks like the company will be giving up the signature Zenfone design in favor of a more mainstream selfie camera housing. ASUS Zenfone 8 could come with a hole-punch cutout to house the front camera.

The latest piece of information comes from a tweet posted by ASUS. It teases the that the Zenfone 8 will offer a smooth performance and come with a high refresh rate display. Plus, the teaser gives us an outline of the upcoming phone, which reveals a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie shooter. Hence, the vanilla ZenFone 8 is likely to now come with a flip camera setup, which means that there is still hope for the signature flagship Zenfone look to stay on the more expensive model.

Is it just us or are there a lot of ‘o’s in ‘smooth’? How many, exactly? 😉

Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 27, 2021

According to previous reports, the Zenfone 8 series will also have a “mini” variant – a compact flagship. It could feature a 5.92-inch OLED display, which will make it one of the most compact Android flagships on the market. It is tipped to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ (2400×1080) resolution. Moreover, the device is tipped to have two image sensors: a 64MP Sony IMX686 and a new Sony IMX663. Plus, it could come with support for 30W fast charging.

The Zenfone 8 series is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. One of the smartphones is rumored to offer a 16GB RAM variant. ASUS has already confirmed that it will be launching the Zenfone 8 series on May 12.