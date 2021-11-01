Earlier today, we saw a leak claiming that Lenovo is working on a 17-inch ThinkBook Plus that has a second display in a vertical position next to the laptop’s keyboard. Evan Blass, in addition to the Lenovo ThinkBook plus leak, showed us pictures of an Asus ROG 2-in-1 portable laptop-like device called ROG Flow Z13. Evan Blass says it will be the successor to ROG Flow X13, Asus’ competitor to Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

Asus announced its ROG X13 back this year which proved to be one of the outstanding 2-in-1 gaming convertibles. It seems that Asus is already brewing the successor to X13, called ROG Flow Z13. The Verge reports that the laptop will be compatible with eGPU and even the Asus’ one called the XG Mobile. For those unaware, eGPU attaches to a laptop using the USB port and converts the laptop into a full-blown gaming rig. Moreover, the eGPU could also be used for 3D models and renders.

Evan Blass hasn’t provided an update on when could Asus launch the ROG Flow Z13. Given that the X13 was introduced only this year, we could see Asus launching the device in early next year, probably at CES 2022. However, the convertible could be delayed due to a global chip shortage. What are your thoughts on the image of the ROG Flow Z13? What are your expectations from the device? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge