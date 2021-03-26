ASUS has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its Zenfone 7 series of smartphones, which includes the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro. To recall, the devices were launched in August 2020, and are now receiving their first major OS update. At the moment, the update seems to be limited to Taiwan but it is likely to roll out in other regions in the coming weeks.

ASUS’ Zenfone 7 series are one of the rare devices that come with a flip-camera setup. The latest development was announced by ASUS on March 25. It revealed that the Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are now receiving the Android 11 update in Taiwan. It is rolling out in batches. The update comes with build number 30.40.30.93 for both the devices. Moreover, it brings the March 2021 Android security patch to the phones. The new update also brings a range of changes alongside some Zen UI changes.

The Android 11 update for Zenfone 7 series comes three months after the official rollout of the same update for the predecessor, ASUS 6z.

For the unaware, the ASUS Zenfone 7 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In the optics department, you get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It doesn’t come with a selfie shooter since the cameras are flippable. Further, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro comes with some of the same features, including the Supaer AMOLED display as well as the 5,000mAh battery and the same camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary rear camera. However, under the hood lies a Snapdragon 865+ chipset.