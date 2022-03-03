ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus, Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop and other great products are on sale today

We have found tons of great deals for those interested in purchasing a new gaming laptop. First, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus is currently receiving a $300 discount at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, which means that you can take one home for just $1,900. This will get you a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor that also comes backed up with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and more. Plus, you get a beautiful 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates with 3ms response time and a six-speaker configuration powered by Dolby Atmos technology with force canceling woofers to get you amazing sound.

The next option is the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which is now receiving a 23 percent discount, translating to a huge $600 discount. This model comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and you get 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display that will deliver up to 360Hz refresh rates.

Any of these two laptops will improve your productivity when paired with a monitor, and there are some interesting options to consider. First up, we hate the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R that sells for $850 on its 34-inch IPS 1ms curved model that will deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and it will get you higher refresh rates at 165Hz. And the best part s that it is now available for $230 after scoring a $100 discount. The AOC C32G2 is another 32-inch curved gaming monitor you can consider, and it sells for $280 after scoring a 13 percent discount.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Samsung Odyssey G3

Other deals include the Microsoft Modern Webcam with Built-in Noise Cancelling Microphone that sells for $46 after a $24 discount. You can also pick up a new SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card with adapter for $33 and score $5 savings. You can also save $1 on the $10 Xbox Gift Card and $5 on the $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card, as they now sell for $9 and $45, respectively.