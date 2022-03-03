We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

ASUS’ ROG Zephyrus, Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop and other great products are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez March 3, 2022, 5:31 pm
FI ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Source: ASUS

We have found tons of great deals for those interested in purchasing a new gaming laptop. First, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus is currently receiving a $300 discount at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, which means that you can take one home for just $1,900. This will get you a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor that also comes backed up with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and more. Plus, you get a beautiful 15.6-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates with 3ms response time and a six-speaker configuration powered by Dolby Atmos technology with force canceling woofers to get you amazing sound.

The next option is the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which is now receiving a 23 percent discount, translating to a huge $600 discount. This model comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and you get 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display that will deliver up to 360Hz refresh rates.

Any of these two laptops will improve your productivity when paired with a monitor, and there are some interesting options to consider. First up, we hate the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R that sells for $850 on its 34-inch IPS 1ms curved model that will deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and it will get you higher refresh rates at 165Hz. And the best part s that it is now available for $230 after scoring a $100 discount. The AOC C32G2 is another 32-inch curved gaming monitor you can consider, and it sells for $280 after scoring a 13 percent discount.

PBI ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15

ASUS ROG Zephyrus

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2020 product box image

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Samsung Odyssey G3

Samsung Odyssey G3

Other deals include the Microsoft Modern Webcam with Built-in Noise Cancelling Microphone that sells for $46 after a $24 discount. You can also pick up a new SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card with adapter for $33 and score $5 savings. You can also save $1 on the $10 Xbox Gift Card and $5 on the $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card, as they now sell for $9 and $45, respectively.

