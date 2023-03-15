We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with excellent options for those looking for a powerful new laptop, as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16 is currently selling for $1,600 after receiving a $550 discount at Best Buy. This amazing gaming laptop arrives with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics to run the most graphic demanding games, and the best part is that it can also become one of the best content creation tools you can get.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16 is also an elegant-looking laptop, aesthetically pleasing in every aspect, and the best part is that it’s fairly slim for a gaming laptop. However, I wouldn’t advise placing it on your lap, as it can get hot under heavy loads.

Suppose you want more alternatives. In that case, you can check out the latest offers available on the LG gram 15 and the Corsair Voyager a1600 Gaming laptop, which packs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800M graphics, 16GB RAM, and a large 16-inch IPS display with up to 240Hz refresh rates and ultra-low profile key switches for a better typing experience for the same $1,600 after receiving a 36 percent discount, which represents $900 instant savings.

And if you’re an Apple fan looking for a new laptop, I also recommend you check out the latest savings applied to Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air model, which now sells for $800 after a $199 discount. This model has an M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. It may not be the best laptop for gaming, but you will definitely get more than enough power for content creation, with shorter waiting times to render video content and more.