The ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop and more gaming products are on sale

You can currently score great savings on several gaming laptops and some gaming peripherals at Best Buy and Amazon. First up, we find that the ASUS ROG Zephyrus sees a $350 discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $1,200. This device features a 14-inch Full HD display and great looks. It packs AMD’s Ryzen 9 5000 series processor that is great for power users, and it excels at multitasking and multimedia creation, so running games will be awesome. You also get 16GB RAM that is more than enough for demanding applications and the latest games, and if you match this with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, you get a powerful and efficient laptop that will let you play at max settings. And don’t worry about storage space, as this baby comes packed with a 1TB SSD.

You can also head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the Razer Blade 14 Advanced Gaming Laptop sell for $1,949 if you are OK with purchasing a used laptop. If you want a new model, it goes for $2,550, down from its original $3,300 price tag, meaning that you can pick one up and get $750 savings. This beast comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics, a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touch display, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. You can go for a larger display and just about the same power with the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2020 that is now available for $2,500 after a $700 discount. It features an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, a 17.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Razer Blade 15 SteelSeries Apex Pro

And since we’re talking gaming, we can also add some gaming peripherals to the deals selection, as we find the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard going for $160 after seeing a $40 discount. This model features an OLED Smart Display and other great features. And you can pair it with Logitech’s G502 HERO SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse with RGB Lighting that goes for $35 after a massive $45 discount. or go for the G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse in case you don’t want cables messing up your gaming setup. This option is receiving a $30 discount so that you can purchase yours for $60.