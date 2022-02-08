The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, GIGABYTE G5 KC and more gaming products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop that receives a $300 discount over at eBay. This means that you can purchase your new laptop for $1,550. This product comes with a 15.6-inch QHD display, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics to give you an amazing gaming experience. The best part is that this model is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 5000 processor, which makes it an outstanding gaming machine. This laptop also features 165Hz refresh rates, a six-speaker system with force canceling woofers, and a free upgrade to Windows 11.

The next option in our deal selection includes a more affordable GIGABYTE G5 KC that packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space under the hood. In addition, you get a FHD 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare display with 144Hz refresh rates and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and 21 percent savings that translate to a $254 discount, which will let you pick up one for $945. And if you’re not into gaming laptops and are just looking for a light and portable option to help you get your work done, you can consider the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 that now sells for $325. This convertible Chromebook comes with a detachable keyboard, a 10.5-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, and a $44.99 discount. Inside this product, you teg 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a MediaTek 8183 processor.

You will also find incredible deals on factory reconditioned Samsung monitors that start at just $160 when you choose to go for the 27-inch Samsung Curved FHD LED monitor. You will also find the Samsung CRG9 Series gaming monitor with a 49-inch display selling for $900, which is a nice deal. However, these savings will only be available until midnight or until these products sell out, so you may want to check them out sooner than later.