ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, and other great gaming deals are live today

We keep searching for some of the best deals available on the web to help you save some bucks on your favorite products. For instance, you can now save on a new ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor that is currently receiving an 18 percent discount on its 35-inch model. This means you can save $359 on your new monitor that sells for $1,640. Also, remember that the ASUS ROG Swift P curved HDR gaming monitor features 200Hz refresh rates, 2ms G-SYNC, Ultimate Eye Care, and you also get a Display Port, HDMI, Aura Sync, HDR10, and several other great features.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider the ASUS VP249QGR that is currently receiving a $10 discount, which means you can pick one up for $190 on its 23.8-inch model with 144Hz refresh rates. And if you can stretch your budget a bit more, you can also consider the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor that is now available for $267 after a $52 discount on its 27-inch model that lets you save 16 percent on your purchase.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse is also on sale, and it is receiving a massive 52 percent discount which means you can purchase this amazing gaming mouse for $24 after a $26 discount. The HyperX Pulsefire Dart is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $60 after a $40 discount which means 40 percent savings for anyone interested in this wireless model. And if you want to get a wireless mouse for less, you can consider the Corsair Katar Pro Wireless that now sells for $33 after a $7 discount.

ASUS ROG Swift Razer DeathAdder Essential PowerA Wired Controller

Finally, there are several models of PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch on sale, where you will find options selling for as low as $17 when you go for the Black model that is receiving a $6 discount. However, you should check out every option available before choosing to pull the trigger on any of these products.