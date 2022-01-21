ASUS ROG Strix G17, gaming PC desktops and more are on sale today

We keep receiving incredible savings from Amazon.com, where you will find several great gaming products. First up, we have the ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop that is currently receiving a 15 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1,210. This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. You also get a massive 17.3-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rates and other great features to deliver an excellent gaming experience.

However, you can also consider the CUK GF65 Thin by MSI 15 Inch Gaming Notebook, which is now available for $1,450 after a $150 discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD storage, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics card, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates. You can also check out different storage and RAM variants, as they are also getting some nice savings.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop CUK GF65 Thin by MSI iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC

Suppose you’re interested in a gaming desktop PC. In that case, you can also consider the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 215a that goes for $1,170, or the Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop that is now available for $1,600. iBUYPOWER’s option comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 480GB storage, and AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB graphics. The Skytech Shiva Gaming PC Desktop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7GHz, RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 600W Gold PSU. And you can also check out the SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle that features a gaming keyboard, mouse, and mousepad for just $69 after a 14 percent discount.