Asus has today launched four new gaming laptops in India under the ROG Scar series, all of which draw power from Intel’s 10th gen Intel Core ‘H’ processors and pack up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 20-series graphics. The Taiwanese company has introduced the refreshed Strix G and Strix Scar gaming laptops in 15-inch and 17-inch variants carrying a base price of Rs. 79,990 in the country.

ROG Strix G15

The higher-end ROG Strix Scar 15 and Strix Scar 17 can be configured with a 300Hz FHD display, while the internals go up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. It offers three PCIe slots, two of which can accommodate NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs running in RAID 0 configuration while each slot can accommodate an SSD of up to 1TB capacity.

ROG Strix G17

As for the lower-end ROG Strix G15 and G17 laptops, they feature an FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Graphics options range from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB of RAM and all the way up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of graphics memory. These two can be equipped with up to Intel’s Core i7-10750H processor and 32 gigs of RAM.

ROG Strix Scar 15

The ROG Strix G15 starts at Rs. 79,990 and is now available from Flipkart, while its 17-inch sibling will set you back by Rs. 1,04,990 for the base model and will go on sale in the third week of August. The ROG Strix Scar 15 costs Rs. 1,44,990 and will be available to purchase next month, however, the price and availability of ROG Strix Scar 17 is still under the wraps.