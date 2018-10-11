Android

ASUS ROG Phone coming to the US on October 18, starting at $899

The ASUS ROG Phone made its appearance at the beginning of June with top-notch specs. It features a six-inch AMOLED display with 1ms response time and a 90Hz refresh rate. That’s perfect for gaming. It features a 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with gaming-optimized Adreno 630 GPU. 128GB and 512GB versions will be available and the phone also features 8GB of RAM, a dual 12MP camera system, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Since it’s a gaming device, you can expect a great design and ASUS also employs GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system, with detachable AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost.

The company finally made the announcement that the ROG Phone will be available for pre-order on October 18th, during a launch event at the Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Pricing for the ROG Phone will start at $899 for the 128GB model and go up to $1,099 for the 512GB version.

Accessories will also be available late in the fourth quarter of the year. You can read more in the press release sourced below.

Mobile Desktop Dock $229.99 USD
TwinView Dock $399.99 USD
Gamevice Controller $89.99 USD
WiGig Dock $329.99 USD
ASUS Professional Dock $119.99 USD
ROG Phone Case $59.99 USD

