ASUS ROG Phone coming to the US on October 18, starting at $899

The ASUS ROG Phone made its appearance at the beginning of June with top-notch specs. It features a six-inch AMOLED display with 1ms response time and a 90Hz refresh rate. That’s perfect for gaming. It features a 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with gaming-optimized Adreno 630 GPU. 128GB and 512GB versions will be available and the phone also features 8GB of RAM, a dual 12MP camera system, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Since it’s a gaming device, you can expect a great design and ASUS also employs GameCool vapor-chamber cooling system, with detachable AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost.

The company finally made the announcement that the ROG Phone will be available for pre-order on October 18th, during a launch event at the Microsoft Store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Pricing for the ROG Phone will start at $899 for the 128GB model and go up to $1,099 for the 512GB version.

Accessories will also be available late in the fourth quarter of the year. You can read more in the press release sourced below.

