The Asus ROG Phone has been available in the United States for some time now, but it the hardcore mobile gamers from the United Kingdom had been left waiting for the device. the good news is that you can already buy yours in during its pre-order period that’s live now.

Pre-ordering a smartphone is sometimes a good idea, and especially when this gets you freebies or discounts. The Asus ROG Phone is being sold right now in the UK and it will start being delivered on December 14th. The best part is that if your pre-order your ROG Phone you will get an important discount since you will only be paying 799 pounds ($893) and its full retail price is supposed to be 899 pounds ($1,021), so you would be saving 100 pounds.

The device includes a 6” AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB in storage, a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, dual nano SIM slots, two USB-c ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a vapor chamber cooling system. There’s also a 512GB storage space-variant in the works, but we don’t know exactly when will it be available.