Back in February, Qualcomm revealed a list of upcoming phones that will be powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip. In that list were two yet-to-be-announced phones from ASUS, the gaming-centric ROG Phone III and the ZenFone 7. It now appears that the aforementioned duo will go official soon.

As per a report from Taiwan-based Commercial Times, ASUS will launch the ZenFone 7 and the ROG Phone III around the end of 2020’s second quarter, or early in the third quarter. Going by the launch time frame of its predecessor, July or August would be a couple of months late, but it is good to see that ASUS has not shelved the device and is still moving ahead with its launch.

In fact, the company is targeting a 30% to 50% increase in sales for the ROG Phone III compared to its predecessor, the ROG Phone II. It remains to be seen if third time’s the charm for ASUS when it comes to actually getting its beastly gaming phone in the hands of more users.