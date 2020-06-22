ASUS ROG Phone II
ASUS ROG Phone II

ASUS ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year for Rs 37,999. The gaming phone had high demand in the country and ASUS couldn’t keep up with it, especially due to the whole pandemic situation. However, the phone is back on sale at Flipkart.

Since the GST hike in India, several manufacturers increased the price of their offering. Following that, the ASUS ROG Phone II price has also been hiked by up to Rs 2,000. It will now be made available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 (~$525). It will go on sale on Flipkart starting from today midnight (8 PM for Plus Members) as a part of Flipkart’s “Big Saving Days” till June 27.

The company says ROG Phone II with new GST and depreciated rate impact would have been Rs. 42,554. However, as a special gesture for the ROG Fans, ASUS is revising the price of its gaming phone to Rs. 39,999. It recently started receiving the Android 10 update.

You May Also Like
Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5
After its unveiling on August 5 at a Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly be up for grabs starting August 20.
What will be the name of Android 11?
Pocketnow Daily: Android 11 Public Beta is NOT for Everybody… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest Google Public Beta of Android 11, the leaked specs and features of the Galaxy Fold 2 and more
poco f2 pro review
POCO M2 Pro could be the next POCO device launching in India
Rumors suggest that it could be priced under Rs 20,000 (~$262).