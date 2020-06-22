ASUS ROG Phone II
ASUS ROG Phone II

ASUS ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year for Rs 37,999. The gaming phone had high demand in the country and ASUS couldn’t keep up with it, especially due to the whole pandemic situation. However, the phone is back on sale at Flipkart.

Since the GST hike in India, several manufacturers increased the price of their offering. Following that, the ASUS ROG Phone II price has also been hiked by up to Rs 2,000. It will now be made available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 (~$525). It will go on sale on Flipkart starting from today midnight (8 PM for Plus Members) as a part of Flipkart’s “Big Saving Days” till June 27.

The company says ROG Phone II with new GST and depreciated rate impact would have been Rs. 42,554. However, as a special gesture for the ROG Fans, ASUS is revising the price of its gaming phone to Rs. 39,999. It recently started receiving the Android 10 update.

