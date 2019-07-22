ASUS ROG Phone II announced, raises the spec bar for flagships

ASUS was expected to unveil the ROG Phone 2 (it i called the ASUS ROG Phone II, Roman numerals) today, and, as planned, the device went official, with little to no secrets after all the leaks we’ve previously seen and heard. It brings a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, that can operate at 120Hz refresh rate, something that Apple is planning for its 2020 iPhones, and flagship worthy specs for a 2019 phone.

These include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus — no, not the standard 855 — with an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU for added performance, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. There’s also a a 48MP camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with gaming accessories like the dual-screen TwinView dock, the clip-on AeroActive Cooler fan, and a new gamepad attachment called the Kunai.

ASUS didn’t unveil the price of the ROG Phone 2, and Chinese availability will be unveiled in the coming days, but global potential customers will have to wait until the first week of September to get their own unit.

