CES 2024 is full of new computers, monitors, smart TVs, and impressive gadgets, and sometimes, companies also announce brand-new smartphones. ASUS unveiled the new ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro at the event. The new devices aren’t just gaming-oriented; they also focus on the flagship experience and come with a unique design and the latest and most powerful hardware.

Price & Availability

The Asus ROG Phone 8 will be available in Q1 2024 in Phantom Black and Rebel Grey colors, starting at $1,099 in the US. The exact date hasn’t been revealed by Asus. European customers can already pre-order the device, which is available for €1,099.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available in a single color option, Phantom Black. It’ll cost €1,199 in Europe for the 16/512GB model, while the Pro Edition will retail for €1,499. This Pro Edition will get you 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Deliveries are expected to start near the end of January 2024.

Asus ROG Phone 8 The ASUS ROG Phone 8 comes in two colors, and it's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and up to 16GB of RAM. It's a powerful gaming phone with a triple camera setup, 5500 mAh battery, and a large 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. See at ASUS

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, a triple camera setup, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It's unique looks cater to both gamers and those who prefer a minimalist design. See at ASUS

ROG Phone 8: Specifications

The differences between the ROG Phone 8 and the Phone 8 Pro are minimal at best, and the two devices feature nearly identical specifications and hardware. The only main difference is in the outer design. The ROG Phone 8 Pro packs a 341 Mini LED programmable display on the back, whereas the standard Phone 8 sports an illuminated RGB logo.

Both devices come with the same display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the main difference is the storage and memory configurations. The Phone 8 has 12/256GB and 16/256GB storage and memory tiers, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro has 16/512GB and 24GB/1TB memory and storage combo. The phone uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 for storage. The phones also have the same battery capacity, camera sensors, connectivity, and even the same charging speeds.

The new gaming phones come with advanced cooling technologies, and the 8 series uses conduction cooling to prevent heat and throttling. This means the device lacks a dedicated fan, which we’ve seen in other gaming smartphones, such as the nubia REDMAGIC 9 Pro. The new Phone 8 series uses a copper block that goes through the circuit board and helps dissipate the heat using the back of the device. From there, the heat is dissipated naturally in the air, which in turn improves the thermals on the inside.



Asus ROG Phone 8 Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.78-inch, LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz variable, 1080 x 2400, up to 2500 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.78-inch, LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz variable, 1080 x 2400, up to 2500 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 RAM 12GB, 16GB 16GB, 24GB Storage 256GB 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,500 mAh 5,500 mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 32MP, f/2.5, 22mm 32MP, f/2.5, 22mm Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 225g 225g Charge speed 65W wired, 15W Qi Wireless, 10W reverse wired 65W wired, 15W Qi Wireless, 10W reverse wired IP Rating IP68 IP68 Security Optical, Under Display Fingerprint sensor Optical, Under Display Fingerprint Sensor Main Camera 50MP, f/1.9, 24mm, PDAF, Gimbal OIS 50MP, f/1.9, 24mm, PDAF, Gimbal OIS Wide-Angle Camera 13MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV 13MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Telephoto 32MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 32MP, f/2.4, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Design and Display

The ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro look very similar on the outside. Besides a few cosmetic changes, the only noticeable difference is the illuminated logo on the Phone 8, and the small Mini LED display on the Phone 8 Pro. Both devices feature the same exact dimensions at 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm, and they also weigh the same at 225g. The phones also have identical IP68 certificates, meaning they’re protected against dust and water up to 1.5m for up to 30 minutes.

Compared to the ROG Phone 7 series, the new Phone 8 series are much smaller and compact, making them easier to handle and hold for extended periods. Despite the major design changes, the screen size remained the same, providing precious screen real estate to gamers to enjoy their demanding games on the large display.

The display of the two phones are also identical, and they sport a large 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 165Hz, and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. It’s worth noting that while the display features a 165Hz refresh rate, it also supports 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate to optimize performance and increase battery life. The panel supports HDR10 and has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400. The glass panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The top center of the display has a cutout that houses the selfie camera, and the bezels are also on the slim side.

The right side contains the volume rocker and the power button, as well as the pressure-sensitive zones that provide extra trigger features in compatible games. The left side contains a USB-C port, while the bottom houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and a speaker, as well as another USB-C port. The optical fingerprint sensor is placed under the display.

Camera

The camera setup on both (international) models are identical. The cameras are placed on the top right side of the back on an island, providing unique looks. This island contains the three main sensors, as well as the LED flash.

The ROG Phone 8 series comes with a 50MP primary camera with f/1.9, PDAF, and Gimbal OIS. They also have a 13MP f/2.2, 13mm, 120-degree ultrawide camera, alongside the 32MP, f/2.4, telephoto sensor that’s capable of 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera packs a 32MP, f/2.5 sensor.

It’s worth pointing out that in some regions, the ROG Phone 8 will be equipped with a macro sensor instead of a telephoto, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro and 8 Pro Edition will have telephoto cameras in all regions. The phones support Super Night Mode, which should improve performance in dark conditions,

Battery

The battery capacity in the new 8-series is slightly lower than the 7-series by 500 mAh. The ROG Phone 8 and Phone 8 Pro feature a 5,500 mAh battery capacity, and Asus claims the battery could last about the same as the previous generation thanks to the new and much improved and efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

When it comes to charging, the new ROG Phone 8 series features 65W wired charging that provides 0 to 100% charge in just 39 minutes. The devices support 30W wired charging in India, and both phones support 15W Qi wireless charging, and 10W reverse wired charging.