Asus ROG Phone 5 seems to be just around the corner. The company has teased its arrival already. Plus, live hands-on images and Geekbench listing of the device with 8GB RAM have also surfaced online. It also leaked in a 16GB RAM variant. All of these leaks were related to the ASUS_I005DA model number. Now, ASUS_I005DB model number has been spotted on China’s TENAA. This is a slightly different variant of the previously leaked phone.

The ASUS_I005DB ROG Phone 5 has some design changes. It does not seem to feature the RGB-lit LED ROG logo and Tencent Games logo. It could be the global variant of the upcoming gaming phone. Further, the secondary screen seen in the leaks of I005DA model is not visible on the I005DB variant. However, the TENAA listing says that it is equipped with two displays.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display and pack a 6,000mAh battery capacity (two 3,000mAh batteries). It will run Android 11. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. Recently, the device was also spotted on TENAA that revealed images of the device. It suggests that the design of rear camera module hasn’t changed much on the ROG Phone 5 compared to its predecessor.

There are two front-firing stereo speakers. Plus, the selfie camera is situated alongside the top right corner. Moreover, the device is rumored to have a dot matrix display on the rear panel. It could be similar to what we saw on Asus’ ROG Lightning Armor Case for the ROG Phone 3, and the AnimeMatrix panel on the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.

As per the Geekbench listing, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will come in 8GB and 16GB RAM variants. Another rumor claims that the next-gen ROG Phone could arrive with 60W or 65W charging speeds for its massive 6,000mAh battery.